Starting on the right track

The A Iola Indians fell short against Montgomery County, losing in the championship game of the Indians' home tournament. Nonetheless, a 4-1 start to the season means Iola is trending in the right direction.

June 8, 2020 - 10:09 AM

Ryker Curry fires away from the mound on Sunday against Montgomery County. Photo by Erick Mitchell / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — The A Iola Indians fell short in their quest for first in their four-team invitational tournament at the Humboldt Sports Complex on Sunday. 

A rough top-half of the fifth inning saw the Indians’ lead over the Montgomery County Cardinals collapse after a series of misfortunes. To make matters worse, the originally planned seven-inning championship affair was cut short due to the field being reserved for another event. 

Indians head coach John Taylor was full of optimism despite Iola’s narrow 5-4 loss to Montgomery County. 

