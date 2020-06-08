Starting on the right track

HUMBOLDT — The A Iola Indians fell short in their quest for first in their four-team invitational tournament at the Humboldt Sports Complex on Sunday.

A rough top-half of the fifth inning saw the Indians’ lead over the Montgomery County Cardinals collapse after a series of misfortunes. To make matters worse, the originally planned seven-inning championship affair was cut short due to the field being reserved for another event.

Indians head coach John Taylor was full of optimism despite Iola’s narrow 5-4 loss to Montgomery County.