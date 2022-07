The action promises to come fast and furious for Iola’s American Legion baseball teams at their respective state tournaments.

The AA Senior Legion squad begins play Wednesday afternoon at Topeka’s Bettis Sports Complex. The Indians will play Concordia at 3 p.m., immediately prior to the tournament’s opening ceremony.

They’ll continue pool play against Larned at 9 a.m. Thursday and wrap up the preliminary round against Hiawatha at 2 p.m. Friday.