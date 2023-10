FREDONIA — The 2023 volleyball season came crashing down in similar fashion for Iola High’s and Humboldt High’s squad Saturday.

Both seemed to have the momentum squarely on their side in their respective matches, only to see cold starts in their third-set tiebreakers spell doom.

Iola’s season ended in the Class 3A Substate Quarterfinals, falling to Prairie View, 25-18, 10-25 and 25-13.