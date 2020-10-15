Menu Search Log in

Staying alive

On the brink of getting swept by Tampa Bay, the Houston Astros rallied to defeat the Rays 4-3 Wednesday in the ALCS. Tampa holds a 3-1 series lead.

By

Sports

October 15, 2020 - 9:02 AM

Zack Greinke of the Houston Astros pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Wednesday. Photo by Ezra Shaw / Getty Images / TNS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — George Springer broke a tie with a two-run homer, José Altuve homered and hit an RBI double, and Zack Greinke escaped a bases-loaded jam for the Houston Astros, who beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Wednesday night to stay alive in the AL Championship Series.

With Altuve atoning for his poor defense this series, the Astros finally got their offense going after being pushed to the brink of a sweep. Seeking their third pennant in four seasons, they trail 3-1 going into Game 5 on Thursday afternoon.

The Rays remain one win from going to the World Series for the second time in franchise history.

Related
October 14, 2020
October 7, 2020
October 21, 2019
October 12, 2019
Trending