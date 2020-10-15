Staying alive

SAN DIEGO (AP) — George Springer broke a tie with a two-run homer, José Altuve homered and hit an RBI double, and Zack Greinke escaped a bases-loaded jam for the Houston Astros, who beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Wednesday night to stay alive in the AL Championship Series.

With Altuve atoning for his poor defense this series, the Astros finally got their offense going after being pushed to the brink of a sweep. Seeking their third pennant in four seasons, they trail 3-1 going into Game 5 on Thursday afternoon.

The Rays remain one win from going to the World Series for the second time in franchise history.