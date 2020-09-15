Menu Search Log in

Steelers defense shuts down Barclay, Giants

Pittsburgh opened its 2020 season with a dominating defensive performance Monday, shutting down the New York Giants in a 26-16 victory.

By

Sports

September 15, 2020 - 10:11 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones Monday. Photo by USA/TNS

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley had one of his worst games for the New York Giants. The offensive line struggled against one of the NFL’s top front sevens and Daniel Jones showed turnovers remain his biggest problem.

Combine it all and the Joe Judge era as the Giants’ coach did not get off to a rousing start.

Ben Roethlisberger threw three touchdown passes in returning from an elbow injury that sidelined him most of last season, and the Pittsburgh Steelers held Barkley to 6 yards on 15 carries in a 26-16 win over New York on Monday night.

