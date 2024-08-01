Storylines to follow at camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs convened near the 25-yard-line, Patrick Mahomes waiting to learn the play for the offense, Nick Bolton awaiting the signal for the defense.

But as the offense huddled a handful of plays into Friday’s practice, the offense first made a quick substitution.

In: Wanya Morris.

Out: Kingsley Suamataia.

Back and forth they’ve gone. While Suamataia has spent some days working exclusively with the first team during training camp, and appears to have a leg up, the Chiefs have kept alive the most intriguing battle of training camp: the starting left tackle.

Who will protect the blind side of Patrick Mahomes? That’s the most prominent storyline for a two-time defending Super Bowl champion.

But it’s not the only one.

There are a few storylines in St. Joseph — under-the-radar plots, if you will — deserving of more publicly.

Such as:

1. Who is the Chiefs’ the third-down back?

This is not a question about the depth chart at running back in case of injury to starter Isiah Pacheco — though that is also valid — but rather about a specific role.

Who plays on third downs when it’s obvious the Chiefs will be throwing the football?

A year ago, even as he missed a significant amount of time with injury, Jerick McKinnon was still heavily involved in the passing game on third downs. You might be surprised to know, actually, that McKinnon had as many third-down receptions last season as Travis Kelce. Really. They each finished with 15, which only trailed Rashee Rice’s 18.

McKinnon led the team in third-down receptions per game.

Pacheco, Deneric Prince and Clyde Edwards-Helaire have been rotating (in that order) at running back during training camp, but those three combined for all of five catches for 17 yards and one first down on third-down situations last season.