Streak ends with a thud

Forced to scramble because projected starting pitcher Danny Duffy missed Kansas City's flight to Detroit, the Royals fell, 6-0, to Detroit Tuesday. The loss snaps a six-game winning streak for the Royals.

By

Sports

September 16, 2020 - 9:58 AM

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a homer and a double to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 6-0 on Tuesday night.

Matthew Boyd (2-6) bounced back from a rough outing with a strong performance, throwing five-plus scoreless innings and giving up just two hits. Boyd allowed seven runs over three-plus innings in his previous start as Milwaukee beat Detroit 19-0 last week.

“Matty is one of our veterans so we expect that from him,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said.

