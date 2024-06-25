 | Tue, Jun 25, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Summer camp fun

Throngs are taking part in a summer sports camp this week at Iola's First Baptist Church. Organizers said roughly 120 youngsters have taken part.

Sports

June 25, 2024 - 2:55 PM

Declan Robertson, left, and Graham Mueller are teammates during a race in which competitors must carry a stuffed animal on a towel from one end of the gymnasium to the other without dropping it during a summer sports camp session at Iola's First Baptist Church. The camp runs through Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Roughly 120 youngsters of all ages have been learning the fundamentals of various sports and activities this week at Iola’s First Baptist Church Summer Sports Camp . Instructors taught the basics of soccer, basketball, arts and crafts, cheerleading and “Team 45” games for 4- and 5-year-olds. 

Judah Wilson takes part in a soccer drill. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
aylor Burney takes part in a cheerleading game. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Taylor Burney completes a jump during a cheerleading exercise. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Judah Wilson takes part in a soccer drill. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Elisa Irby, left, watches while Henlee Hesse paints a canvas during an art project. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Emerson Higginbotham completes a jump during a cheerleading exercise. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Eliana Higginbotham takes part in an art project. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
12 photos

The camp runs through Friday.

Related
June 24, 2021
August 5, 2020
July 25, 2013
August 22, 2011
Most Popular