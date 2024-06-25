Summer camp fun

Roughly 120 youngsters of all ages have been learning the fundamentals of various sports and activities this week at Iola’s First Baptist Church Summer Sports Camp . Instructors taught the basics of soccer, basketball, arts and crafts, cheerleading and “Team 45” games for 4- and 5-year-olds.

Judah Wilson takes part in a soccer drill. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register aylor Burney takes part in a cheerleading game. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Taylor Burney completes a jump during a cheerleading exercise. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Judah Wilson takes part in a soccer drill. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Elisa Irby, left, watches while Henlee Hesse paints a canvas during an art project. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Emerson Higginbotham completes a jump during a cheerleading exercise. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Eliana Higginbotham takes part in an art project. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 12 photos

The camp runs through Friday.