Summer camp fun

Roughly 120 youngsters of all ages have been learning the fundamentals of various sports and activities this week at Iola’s First Baptist Church Summer Sports Camp . Instructors taught the basics of soccer, basketball, arts and crafts, cheerleading and “Team 45” games for 4- and 5-year-olds.
Judah Wilson takes part in a soccer drill.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
aylor Burney takes part in a cheerleading game.
Taylor Burney completes a jump during a cheerleading exercise.
Elisa Irby, left, watches while Henlee Hesse paints a canvas during an art project.
Emerson Higginbotham completes a jump during a cheerleading exercise.
Eliana Higginbotham takes part in an art project.
The camp runs through Friday.