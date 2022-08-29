Sun Belt expanding

The Sun Belt Conference’s success the past few seasons to catch college football’s attention and league officials believe additional steps this offseason will keep that momentum going.

There are four new members, including Marshall, increasing the league to 14 teams. The league features one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NCAA back for another year in Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall and ex-Southern Cal coach Clay Helton will try and revive Georgia Southern’s usually powerful program.

And with the uncertainty in college football involving issues such as realignment, NIL and the transfer portal, “I’m absolutely sure of one thing,” Commissioner Keith Gill said this summer. “The Sun Belt is rising.”