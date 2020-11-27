Sunday may be the last time these QB stalwarts meet

Andy Reid knows quarterbacks. So does Jon Gruden. And Sean Payton.

For years, these elite NFL coaches have praised the performances of Tom Brady, Mr. Six Rings. And they do the same now with Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s biggest playmaker.

On Sunday, in a matchup that fits prime time but wasn’t one CBS was about to let get away from its afternoon lineup, Mahomes and the Chiefs visit Brady and Tampa Bay.