Sunday may be the last time these QB stalwarts meet

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Tampa Sunday to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It's one of several key NFL matchups this week.

By

Sports

November 27, 2020 - 11:22 AM

Tom Brady (12) of the New England Patriots talks with Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs after their 2019 matchup. The quarterback legends willl square off again Sunday in Tampa. Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images / TNS

Andy Reid knows quarterbacks. So does Jon Gruden. And Sean Payton.

For years, these elite NFL coaches have praised the performances of Tom Brady, Mr. Six Rings. And they do the same now with Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s biggest playmaker.

On Sunday, in a matchup that fits prime time but wasn’t one CBS was about to let get away from its afternoon lineup, Mahomes and the Chiefs visit Brady and Tampa Bay.

