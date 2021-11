LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The last two coaches to face Kansas State have been let go almost immediately after they lost.

That’s probably not what Kansas coach Lance Leipold wants to hear.

In reality, Leipold is in his first year of arguably the biggest rebuild in college football, so his job with the Jayhawks is pretty safe regardless of what happens when they face the Wildcats in the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday.