 | Wed, Dec 01, 2021
Suns win 17th straight in battle of NBA powers

The Phoenix Suns are the hottest team in the NBA right now.

After defeating Golden State on Tuesday, the Suns have now won 17 games in a row and Devin Booker could be an MVP candidate.

December 1, 2021 - 9:41 AM

The Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) attempts a 3-point shot over the Phoenix Suns' Cameron Payne (15) during the first half at Footprint Center on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

PHOENIX (AP) — Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton were all smiles at the postgame podium, reminiscing about a four-year turnaround for the Phoenix Suns that’s in some ways still hard to believe.

The Suns won just 19 games during their rookie seasons. Now, they’ve tied a franchise record with 17 wins — in a row.

Ayton scored 24 points, Chris Paul added 15 points and 11 assists, and the Suns won their 17th straight by beating the Golden State Warriors 104-96 on Tuesday night in an early showdown between the NBA’s top teams.

