Suns win 17th straight in battle of NBA powers

PHOENIX (AP) — Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton were all smiles at the postgame podium, reminiscing about a four-year turnaround for the Phoenix Suns that’s in some ways still hard to believe.

The Suns won just 19 games during their rookie seasons. Now, they’ve tied a franchise record with 17 wins — in a row.

Ayton scored 24 points, Chris Paul added 15 points and 11 assists, and the Suns won their 17th straight by beating the Golden State Warriors 104-96 on Tuesday night in an early showdown between the NBA’s top teams.