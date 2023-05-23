Super Bowl heads back to Bay Area in 2026 

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Super Bowl will return to the Bay Area in 2026 at the home of the San Francisco 49ers, following a vote of approval by NFL owners on Monday at their spring meetings.

This will be the third time for the big game in the Bay Area. Levi’s Stadium, which opened in Santa Clara in 2014, also hosted Super Bowl 50 when Denver beat Carolina. The 49ers won Super Bowl 19 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto when they beat Miami after the 1984 season. The 2026 game will be Super Bowl 60.

Niners team president Al Guido said he hopes the NFL’s decision to return to the Bay Area 10 years after the Super Bowl was last here is a sign that the region will be part of the regular rotation along with other Western cities like Los Angeles and Las Vegas.