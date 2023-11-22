Super Bowl repeat hopes may slip through KC’s grasp

Coach Andy Reid figured out his franchise quarterback needed a true No. 1 wide receiver after five seasons as a head coach and three straight losses in the NFC championship game.

Now, Patrick Mahomes knows what Donovan McNabb went through in Philadelphia.

McNabb’s top wide receivers in his first five seasons were Torrance Small, Charles Johnson, James Thrash and Todd Pinkston. When the Eagles acquired Terrell Owens in 2004, McNabb had his best season and the team reached the Super Bowl.