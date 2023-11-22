 | Wed, Nov 22, 2023
Super Bowl repeat hopes may slip through KC’s grasp

Of all the things that may derail Kansas City's chances at a Super Bowl repeat, the inability to catch the ball consistently may be one of them. The struggles have stymied Kansas City's offense, particularly in the second halves of their three most recent games.

November 22, 2023 - 2:11 PM

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is unable to catch a pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Coach Andy Reid figured out his franchise quarterback needed a true No. 1 wide receiver after five seasons as a head coach and three straight losses in the NFC championship game.

Now, Patrick Mahomes knows what Donovan McNabb went through in Philadelphia.

McNabb’s top wide receivers in his first five seasons were Torrance Small, Charles Johnson, James Thrash and Todd Pinkston. When the Eagles acquired Terrell Owens in 2004, McNabb had his best season and the team reached the Super Bowl.

