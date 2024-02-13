 | Tue, Feb 13, 2024
Super Bowl title unlocks KC’s dynasty status

Like the Pittsburg Steelers in the 1970s, the San Francisco 49ers in the 1980s and the New England Patriots in the early years 21st century, the Kansas City Chiefs have cemented their status as the NFL's newest dynasty.

February 13, 2024 - 1:40 PM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs won 25-22 against the San Francisco 49ers. Photo by AP Photo/John Locher

LAS VEGAS (AP) — This was supposed to be the year when the Kansas City Chiefs were vulnerable. Their wide receivers were dropping passes, their offense was committing penalties, Travis Kelce was supposedly getting old and there was no way that Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes could possibly overcome all of that.

Yet they did, and wiped away any doubt that the Chiefs are the new NFL dynasty.

With their come-from-behind overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday night, the Chiefs raised their third Lombardi Trophy in four trips over a five-year span. And they became the first team since the New England Patriots with Tom Brady two decades ago — the last great football dynasty — to successfully defend their title.

