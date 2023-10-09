 | Mon, Oct 09, 2023
Swiatek beats Sampsonova to take China Open title

Iga Swiatek won the China Open over Liudmila Samsonova for her fifth title of the season. Other surprise victories included Sebastian Korda, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner.

October 9, 2023 - 2:47 PM

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns a shot against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan during the third round of the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in New York. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/TNS)

BEIJING (AP) — Second-ranked Iga Swiatek won the China Open final with a near-perfect 6-2, 6-2 victory over Liudmila Samsonova on Sunday, for her tour-leading fifth title of the season.

Swiatek’s triumph, in her first visit to China, was her 16th career title and adds to her impressive 2023 haul that includes titles at Roland Garros, Doha, Stuttgart and Warsaw.

Like her dominant defeat of third-ranked Coco Gauff in the semifinal, Swiatek’s serve was again the telling difference in Sunday’s final, denying Samsonova a single break point opportunity throughout the 69-minute match.

