Swimmers keep shaving off times 

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — For all the high-tech suits and advancements in training techniques, there is one time-honored — and sometimes painful — tradition that swimmers cling to before every big meet: shaving down.

While there is scant scientific evidence that a razor helps produce faster times, good luck finding anyone who will say the sleek look is not just as important as strenuous workouts, good nutrition and proper strokes.

“I don’t know (about the science), but I can tell you it works,” said Bob Bowman, who was Michael Phelps’ longtime coach. “It definitely works.”