 | Tue, Jul 18, 2023
Swimmers keep shaving off times 

Sports

July 18, 2023 - 2:55 PM

The USA's Caeleb Dressel celebrates with Brazil's Bruno Fratus, right, after taking gold and bronze respectively in the final of the Men's 50m Freestyle Swimming during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — For all the high-tech suits and advancements in training techniques, there is one time-honored — and sometimes painful — tradition that swimmers cling to before every big meet: shaving down.

While there is scant scientific evidence that a razor helps produce faster times, good luck finding anyone who will say the sleek look is not just as important as strenuous workouts, good nutrition and proper strokes.

“I don’t know (about the science), but I can tell you it works,” said Bob Bowman, who was Michael Phelps’ longtime coach. “It definitely works.”

