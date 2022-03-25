Tang has KSU players dreaming big

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Jerome Tang made a strong first impression on the Kansas State men’s basketball team.

Shortly after meeting Tang on Wednesday evening, every returning scholarship player on the Wildcats’ roster came together and decided to give their new coach a chance. They were all in attendance for his introductory news conference on Thursday and many of them admitted he had them dreaming big when it was over.

“Everything we have to do in the future needs to be about winning,” sophomore K-State guard Nijel Pack said. “He told us from waking up in the morning to going to bed at night that everything we do needs to be about winning. So that is what we are going to do in the future.”