Tang has KSU players dreaming big

Tang, a 55-year old veteran assistant who helped Scott Drew transform Baylor into a national power over the past 19 years, energized K-State fans and players alike as he reflected on his career and made a few predictions about the future in front of a room packed with purple.

March 25, 2022 - 3:37 PM

Associate Head Coach Jerome Tang of the Baylor Bears sits on the court after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs 86-70 in the National Championship game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 5, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images/TNS)

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Jerome Tang made a strong first impression on the Kansas State men’s basketball team.

Shortly after meeting Tang on Wednesday evening, every returning scholarship player on the Wildcats’ roster came together and decided to give their new coach a chance. They were all in attendance for his introductory news conference on Thursday and many of them admitted he had them dreaming big when it was over.

“Everything we have to do in the future needs to be about winning,” sophomore K-State guard Nijel Pack said. “He told us from waking up in the morning to going to bed at night that everything we do needs to be about winning. So that is what we are going to do in the future.”

