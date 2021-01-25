Taylor made for success

OSAWATOMIE — Iola High’s TJ Taylor made it 3-for-3 when it comes to league wrestling championships, and set a school record while he was at it.
Taylor, wrestling in the 126-pound division, captured a Pioneer League championship by pinning both of his opponents in quick fashion.
That makes him the first three-time Pioneer League titlist in IHS history — and he’s just a junior.
