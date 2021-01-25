Menu Search Log in

Taylor made for success

Iola High's TJ Taylor picked up his third league wrestling title in three years Friday. Taylor, who is undefeated this season, pinned both of his opponents to win the 2021 Pioneer League title.

By

Sports

January 25, 2021 - 11:00 AM

Iola High's TJ Taylor, shown at a match earlier this season, secured his third straight Pioneer League wrestling championship Friday in Osawatomie. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

OSAWATOMIE — Iola High’s TJ Taylor made it 3-for-3 when it comes to league wrestling championships, and set a school record while he was at it.

Taylor,  wrestling in the 126-pound division, captured a Pioneer League championship by pinning both of his opponents in quick fashion.

That makes him the first three-time Pioneer League titlist in IHS history — and he’s just a junior. 

