Taylor tops at Eureka

EUREKA — Iola High School and Humboldt High School’s wrestling teams were in action at the 28th Eureka Invitational on Saturday. The Mustangs finished sixth in the team competitions with one win. The Cubs finished 14th with a best finish of third by Andrew Watts.

“I believe we wrestled well,” said Iola head coach Jason Bates. “We’ve had a lot of setbacks. These blows really bring down the morale of a team. The boys found a way to overcome and still compete at a high level.”

Iola’s TJ Taylor once again dominated in the 132-pound weight class, running the table en route to a gold medal and 30 points for the Mustangs. Taylor won all his matches by pinfall, with three of them lasting under 1:40. Taylor is 20-3 on the season.