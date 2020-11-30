Menu Search Log in

TCU crushes Jayhawks

Kansas's football season of misery continued Saturday as TCU, which had several players sidelined, still hardly broke a sweat in a 59-23 victory. The Horned Frogs rushed for 337 yards in the win.

November 30, 2020 - 8:55 AM

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — TCU ran the ball seven consecutive times to set the tone against Kansas on Saturday night.

Four hours later, the Horned Frogs kept running the ball just to run out the clock.

Max Duggan threw for touchdowns on his only three completions while running 58 yards for another score, TCU ran for 337 yards in all, and the Horned Frogs bludgeoned their way to a 59-23 victory despite coach Gary Patterson estimating his team was “missing close to 40 guys” due to COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and run-of-the-mill injuries.

