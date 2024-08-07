Teams fined for fights

The NFL has fined the Giants and Detroit Lions organizations $200,000 each for the numerous fights that broke out at the teams’ joint practices Monday and Tuesday in East Rutherford, N.J.

The league announced the discipline Wednesday morning.

The NFL had reminded all 32 teams in a July memo that fighting and unprofessional conduct at joint practices would not be tolerated. But head coaches Brian Daboll and Dan Campbell were unable to keep their teams under control in New Jersey this week.

Giants GM Joe Schoen actually ended up on the field near a scrum during Monday’s red zone period trying to break up one of the dust-ups.

“From my position I just want to get good work and everybody come out of practice healthy. That’s the biggest concern for me,” Schoen said on NFL Network Tuesday.

The third-year GM took the opportunity to clear up that he was not actually involved in the fighting.

“We were doing a red zone period. Our whole team was on one side, theirs was on another. So I was right there by the ruckus or whatever was going on,” the Giants GM said of the surreal scene. “I was just trying to keep our guys back. So I think it got a little bit overblown in terms of my involvement, and I know my strengths and weaknesses. So I was just trying to keep our guys back. No way was I getting involved.”

The Giants and Lions will face each other Thursday night in their preseason opener at MetLife Stadium. They do not play each other this regular season.

That’s too bad.