Teen runner Knighton breaks Usain Bolt’s youth records

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — From cars to race times, 19-year-old sprinter Erriyon Knighton has an appreciation for all things fast.

He’s combining his two passions to provide extra fuel: Should Knighton achieve Olympic glory, he’s treating himself to a black McLaren supercar. One thing he can’t speed away from are the inevitable comparisons to retired Jamaican sensation Usain Bolt, which Knighton only welcomes as he gears up for the world championships.

Because really, slow and steady is more Knighton’s speed in his evolution as a sprinter. He feels patience will get him to the summit as he chases American teammate Noah Lyles, the two-time defending world 200-meter champion and recently crowned 100-meter title-winner.