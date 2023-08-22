 | Tue, Aug 22, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Teen runner Knighton breaks Usain Bolt’s youth records

American sprinter Erriyon Knighton has often drawn comparisons to retired Jamaican great Usain Bolt. The 19-year-old Knighton doesn’t run away from those comparisons. He embraces the idea of following in Bolt’s footsteps and already is ahead of pace.

By

Sports

August 22, 2023 - 2:40 PM

Erriyon Knighton, of the United States, wins a heat during the men's 200-meter semifinal run at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — From cars to race times, 19-year-old sprinter Erriyon Knighton has an appreciation for all things fast.

He’s combining his two passions to provide extra fuel: Should Knighton achieve Olympic glory, he’s treating himself to a black McLaren supercar. One thing he can’t speed away from are the inevitable comparisons to retired Jamaican sensation Usain Bolt, which Knighton only welcomes as he gears up for the world championships.

Because really, slow and steady is more Knighton’s speed in his evolution as a sprinter. He feels patience will get him to the summit as he chases American teammate Noah Lyles, the two-time defending world 200-meter champion and recently crowned 100-meter title-winner.

Related
July 24, 2023
August 4, 2021
June 29, 2021
August 7, 2012
Most Popular