Tennis campaign hits home stretch

CHANUTE — Iola High’s Kyndal Bycroft and Harper Desmarteau were on the cusp of victory Wednesday, but could not break through.

The Mustangs’ No. 1 doubles team took Paola’s Ruth Gerken and Averie Needham to a tie-breaker, before falling just short, 8-7 (7-4).

Bycroft and Desmarteau also gave Fort Scott’s Kinsley Brown and Cadence Hunziker a run for their money before falling, 8-4. The duo also competed against Chanute’s Rylee Smith and Jacqueline Smoot in an 8-3 setback.

In other tennis action, Iola’s Bethany Miller, in No. 1 singles action, dropped an 8-0 decision to Paola’s Rachel Aistrup, an 8-1 loss to Bryleigh Hymer of Fort Scott and an 8-0 loss to Leah Burnett of Chanute.

In No. 2 singles play, Melanie Palmer of Iola fell, 8-0, to Audra Downum of Paola, 8-2 to Danica Patrick of Fort Scott, and 8-1 to Martha Armena of Chanute.

The Mustangs’ No. 2 doubles team, Madelyn Ashworth and Marlee Westhoff, fell, 8-2 to Meg Johnson and Bryn Sanders of Paola; 8-2 to Emma Cook and Madi Cook of Fort Scott; and 8-0 to Ashtyn Cummings and Kanika Marcoux of Chanute.

Iola has a final regular season match Tuesday at Pittsburg.

The Class 4A Regional Tennis Tournament is Oct. 12 in Parsons, where the players will vie for a bid in the state tournament the following week in Topeka.

“The season has gone by very fast,” head coach Chris Belknap said. “As always, we are making great improvements and continuing to grow.”