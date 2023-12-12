Tennis great Chris Evert says cancer has returned

NEW YORK — Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert revealed the return of her ovarian cancer and that she’s again undergoing treatment, some two years after announcing it had gone into remission.

“My cancer is back,” she said in a statement shared by ESPN on Friday. “While this is a diagnosis I never wanted to hear, I once again feel fortunate that it was caught early.”

Doctors earlier this week uncovered cancerous cells in the same pelvic region as before, Evert said, adding that all the cells have since been removed and she’s currently going through chemotherapy.