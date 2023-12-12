 | Tue, Dec 12, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Tennis great Chris Evert says cancer has returned

Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert is stepping away from broadcasting while she recuperates from treatments after she announced her ovarian cancer had returned. Evert previously underwent treatment two years ago before it had gone into remission.

By

Sports

December 12, 2023 - 1:57 PM

Chris Evert attends the International Tennis Hall of Fame Legends Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street on Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for International Tennis Hall of Fame/TNS

NEW YORK — Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert revealed the return of her ovarian cancer and that she’s again undergoing treatment, some two years after announcing it had gone into remission.

“My cancer is back,” she said in a statement shared by ESPN on Friday. “While this is a diagnosis I never wanted to hear, I once again feel fortunate that it was caught early.”

Doctors earlier this week uncovered cancerous cells in the same pelvic region as before, Evert said, adding that all the cells have since been removed and she’s currently going through chemotherapy.

Related
August 31, 2022
January 21, 2019
March 2, 2017
June 6, 2014
Most Popular