 | Tue, Aug 20, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Tennis star Gauff gets Wheaties box honor

Coco Gauff, who is preparing to defend her U.S. Open title from a year ago, is going to be on the cover of a limited-edition box of Wheaties. The honor has gone to some of the most illustrious athletes in America.

By

Sports

August 20, 2024 - 12:55 PM

Coco Gauff Photo by (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after becoming a Grand Slam champion, Coco Gauff is teaming up with the “Breakfast of Champions.”

As she gets set to defend her U.S. Open title, Gauff is going to be on the cover of a limited-edition box of Wheaties, the cereal maker announced Tuesday.

The U.S. Open begins next Monday. Gauff won the tournament in 2023 at age 19. That made her the youngest American champion at the event since Serena Williams in 1999.

Gauff’s Wheaties box comes a few months after 39-time major champion and an equal rights pioneer Billie Jean King was honored by the brand.

“I’ve had so many role models in this sport help guide my professional and personal journey, and I hope to keep empowering the next generation to also work hard and dream big,” Gauff said.

Related
June 9, 2021
January 16, 2020
September 3, 2019
August 23, 2019
Most Popular