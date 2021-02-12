Texans, Watt agree to ‘mutually part ways’

HOUSTON (AP) — J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans split Friday, ending the tenure of the face of the franchise and adding further turmoil to an offseason of upheaval.

“I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time,” Watt said in a video on social media Friday.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year has spent his entire career with the Texans after being selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft.