 | Fri, Jan 06, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Texas fires basketball coach after December arrest

Chris Beard, arrested in December for allegedly choking his fiancee during a domestic dispute, has been fired by the Texas Longhorns as their head basketball coach. He was in the second year of a seven-year, $35-million contract.

By

Sports

January 6, 2023 - 2:28 PM

Texas head coach Chris Beard directs his team against Northern Colorado at The Frank Erwin Center on Nov. 17, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images/TNS

Less than a month after Chris Beard was charged with a third degree felony for family violence, Texas has fired its men’s basketball coach.

Beard looked like the perfect fit for a program that needed an enthusiasm infusion and NCAA Tournament success when he was hired away from Texas Tech on April 1, 2021. He was given a seven-year contract worth $35 million. Now, the Beard hiring stands as a major embarrassment that puts the Texas men’s basketball program back on Square 1 and looking for a replacement.

Once one of the hottest college coaching properties in the country after taking Tech to the 2019 NCAA Tournament championship game, Beard faces an uncertain personal and professional future.

Related
February 8, 2022
April 5, 2019
April 2, 2019
March 5, 2019
Most Popular