Texas fires basketball coach after December arrest

Less than a month after Chris Beard was charged with a third degree felony for family violence, Texas has fired its men’s basketball coach.

Beard looked like the perfect fit for a program that needed an enthusiasm infusion and NCAA Tournament success when he was hired away from Texas Tech on April 1, 2021. He was given a seven-year contract worth $35 million. Now, the Beard hiring stands as a major embarrassment that puts the Texas men’s basketball program back on Square 1 and looking for a replacement.

Once one of the hottest college coaching properties in the country after taking Tech to the 2019 NCAA Tournament championship game, Beard faces an uncertain personal and professional future.