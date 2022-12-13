 | Tue, Dec 13, 2022
Texas suspends basketball coach over family violence charge

The University of Texas suspended head basketball coach Chris Beard following his arrest Monday on a felony family violence charge. Beard is accused of strangling and biting a woman.

December 13, 2022 - 1:09 PM

In this file photo, Texas head coach Chris Beard directs action during the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge against Stanford at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images/TNS

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chris Beard, who coached Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA championship game and was hired away by Texas with expectations that he would elevate his alma mater to the same level, was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge after a woman told police he strangled and bit her.

The school suspended Beard without pay “until further notice,” and assistant Rodney Terry directed No. 7 Texas to an 87-81 overtime win over Rice on Monday night.

Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at the Travis County jail at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded. The charge is a third-degree felony in Texas, with a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison.

