Texas Tech wrecks Jayhawks in Big Monday beatdown

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Darrion Williams had a perfect night for Texas Tech, and the Red Raiders never trailed in a lopsided victory over sixth-ranked Kansas.

Williams scored a career-high 30 points on 12-of-12 shooting, including four 3-pointers. He also made both of his free throws and had 11 rebounds in Texas Tech’s 79-50 win Monday night.

“Give him credit because (of) his work habits and his belief in this team. … I do believe the game rewards those people that play it to win,” Red Raiders coach Grant McCasland said. “What an awesome combination he was tonight of scoring and facilitating and rebounding and just winning.”