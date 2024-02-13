 | Tue, Feb 13, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Texas Tech wrecks Jayhawks in Big Monday beatdown

Texas Tech's Darrion Williams had a night for the ages, scoring 30 points on 12-of-12 shooting in a 79-50 beatdown of Kansas Monday. Kansas has lost four road games in Big 12 play this season.

By

Sports

February 13, 2024 - 2:21 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Darrion Williams had a perfect night for Texas Tech, and the Red Raiders never trailed in a lopsided victory over sixth-ranked Kansas.

Williams scored a career-high 30 points on 12-of-12 shooting, including four 3-pointers. He also made both of his free throws and had 11 rebounds in Texas Tech’s 79-50 win Monday night.

“Give him credit because (of) his work habits and his belief in this team. … I do believe the game rewards those people that play it to win,” Red Raiders coach Grant McCasland said. “What an awesome combination he was tonight of scoring and facilitating and rebounding and just winning.”

Related
January 25, 2022
October 25, 2019
March 5, 2019
February 22, 2019
Most Popular