 | Mon, Jun 07, 2021
The boys of summer

The first T-Ball games of the summer brought a new group of youngsters to the sport for the first time ever. Here are some of the images from games Friday at Iola's Riverside Park.

June 7, 2021 - 9:47 AM

The first Iola Recreation Department-sponsored T-Ball games of 2021 brought loads of energy, fun and laughs to Riverside Park as Piqua State Bank and The Iola Register took to the field. Here, Wyatt Henson runs to first base. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The first Iola Recreation Department-sponsored T-Ball games of 2021 brought loads of energy, fun and laughs to Riverside Park as Piqua State Bank and The Iola Register took to the field. 

Daxton Beecher takes a swing for Piqua State Bank. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Aiden Martin was but one of several players who found the infield dirt a distraction. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Winston Chapman, left, occupies his spare time by scaling the chain link fence in front of his dugout while teammate Max Stinnett watches. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Register head coach Tom Stinnett gives Braydon Cathey guidance at the plate. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Go to the Register’s photos link here for more images from Friday evening’s games.

