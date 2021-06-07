The boys of summer

The first Iola Recreation Department-sponsored T-Ball games of 2021 brought loads of energy, fun and laughs to Riverside Park as Piqua State Bank and The Iola Register took to the field.

Daxton Beecher takes a swing for Piqua State Bank. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Aiden Martin was but one of several players who found the infield dirt a distraction. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Winston Chapman, left, occupies his spare time by scaling the chain link fence in front of his dugout while teammate Max Stinnett watches. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Register head coach Tom Stinnett gives Braydon Cathey guidance at the plate. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 4 photos

Go to the Register’s photos link here for more images from Friday evening’s games.