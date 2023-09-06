The Chiefs have won eight straight openers. Now they’re chasing history

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been fast starters to the NFL season.

The defending-champion Chiefs head into their opener Thursday night at home against Detroit having won eight straight regular-season openers, which is tied for the fifth longest streak of the Super Bowl era.

Kansas City last lost in Week 1 back in 2014 with Alex Smith at quarterback when they fell 26-10 to Tennessee in a game played before Mahomes had even made his college debut at Texas Tech.