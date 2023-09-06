 | Wed, Sep 06, 2023
The Chiefs have won eight straight openers. Now they’re chasing history

The defending-champion Chiefs head into their opener Thursday night at home against Detroit having won eight straight regular-season openers, which is tied for the fifth longest streak of the Super Bowl era. They have a long way to go to catch the longest streak ever when Cowboys won 17 straight openers between 1965-81. 

September 6, 2023 - 3:09 PM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with wide receiver Kadarius Toney after Toney hauled in a pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LVII Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (Nick Wagner/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been fast starters to the NFL season.

Kansas City last lost in Week 1 back in 2014 with Alex Smith at quarterback when they fell 26-10 to Tennessee in a game played before Mahomes had even made his college debut at Texas Tech.

