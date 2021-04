Iola Middle School has started its golf season in flying fashion with strong showings at Independence April 5, with its home match at Allen County Country Club April 6, and then Monday at Pittsburg’s Four Oaks Golf Course.

On Monday, Iola’s boys took sixth in the team scores, led by Brennen Coffield’s 3-over-par 33 to win the individual gold medal.

Coffield’s score was two strokes clear of the second-place finisher.