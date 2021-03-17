The symbolism of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum’s role in the COVID fight

On the first Monday after the abrupt shutdown from the pandemic in mid-March last year, Bob Kendrick sat in the lobby of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and pondered the implications of a phenomenon that felt surreal.

The museum suddenly had closed the day before and wouldn’t reopen for nearly three months. So even though it was a day on which it normally wouldn’t be open, Kendrick still felt a flood of emotions. All at once, he thought about how precious so much of what we take for granted might be; the sense of an impending shift in the world as we knew it; what he could do to help … and a certain hollowness.

“Now every day is kind of like Monday,” he said then, managing a laugh. “Most people don’t like Mondays.”