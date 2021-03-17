Menu Search Log in

The symbolism of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum’s role in the COVID fight

One year to the day when the museum was closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum became a site for COVID-19 vaccinations. The Monday-only clinic is expected to run for the next six weeks.

March 17, 2021

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo., is dedicated to preserving the history of African-American baseball, when black players were prohibited from joining the major league teams. Now, the museum doubles as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic site on Mondays. Photo by Mark Taylor / Chicago Tribune / TNS

On the first Monday after the abrupt shutdown from the pandemic in mid-March last year, Bob Kendrick sat in the lobby of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and pondered the implications of a phenomenon that felt surreal.

The museum suddenly had closed the day before and wouldn’t reopen for nearly three months. So even though it was a day on which it normally wouldn’t be open, Kendrick still felt a flood of emotions. All at once, he thought about how precious so much of what we take for granted might be; the sense of an impending shift in the world as we knew it; what he could do to help … and a certain hollowness.

“Now every day is kind of like Monday,” he said then, managing a laugh. “Most people don’t like Mondays.”

