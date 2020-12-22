The Big Four made it to the Final Four of the college football season, as expected, ending one chapter of the most contentious, controversial and unpredictable years in the history of the sport.
The College Football Playoff selection committee avoided chaos Sunday, pitting No. 1 Alabama against No. 4 Notre Dame in one semifinal game and No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State in the other.
The Clemson-Ohio State game will be played the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, with Alabama-Notre Dame in the Rose-By-Any-Other-Name Bowl in Arlington, Tex.
