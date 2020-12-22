Menu Search Log in

The usual suspects — familiar foursome to vie for title

Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame have been tapped by the College Football Playoff selection committee this year. The selections is the latest in one of the most unpredictable years in sports history.

By

Sports

December 22, 2020 - 8:43 AM

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly leads his team out of the tunnel before a game against Clemson at Notre Dame Stadium on Nov. 7. Photo by Matt Cashore / Pool / Getty Images / TNS

The Big Four made it to the Final Four of the college football season, as expected, ending one chapter of the most contentious, controversial and unpredictable years in the history of the sport.

The College Football Playoff selection committee avoided chaos Sunday, pitting No. 1 Alabama against No. 4 Notre Dame in one semifinal game and No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State in the other.

The Clemson-Ohio State game will be played the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, with Alabama-Notre Dame in the Rose-By-Any-Other-Name Bowl in Arlington, Tex.

