There’s a reason the 49’ers rewatched a painful Super Bowl loss

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The 49ers last week watched the entire Super Bowl loss as a team for the first time, bringing up the raw emotion from one of the most excruciating games of many players’ lives.

It served as a reminder what the team’s goals are for 2020 and how a few plays could be the difference between the achieving the sport’s ultimate goal and having a sunken feeling in your gut that might never go away.

Super Bowl LIV, in which the 49ers’ squandered a 10-point fourth quarter lead to the Kansas City Chiefs, has been a talking point during the team’s return to training camp.