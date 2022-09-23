 | Sat, Sep 24, 2022
Third and ugh: Chiefs vow to fix short-yardage ills

While Kansas City has done enough to start 2-0, the Chiefs struggled converting in short-yardage situations last week in a squeaker over the Chargers. KC has vowed to reverse that trend.

By

Sports

September 23, 2022 - 3:10 PM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill in the first quarter Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Arrowhead Stadium. Photo by Tammy Ljungblad / Kansas City Star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs and Chargers were locked in a tie game early in the fourth quarter last Thursday, and Kansas City was facing fourth-and-goal with an opportunity to take its first lead of the game.

Rather than go for it, Chiefs coach Andy Reid sent in his field-goal unit.

Everything worked out in the end: The Chiefs took the lead on the chip-shot by fill-in kicker Matt Ammendola, rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown on the ensuing drive, and Kansas City held on for a 27-24 victory in an important early season AFC West showdown.

