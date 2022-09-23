Third and ugh: Chiefs vow to fix short-yardage ills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs and Chargers were locked in a tie game early in the fourth quarter last Thursday, and Kansas City was facing fourth-and-goal with an opportunity to take its first lead of the game.

Rather than go for it, Chiefs coach Andy Reid sent in his field-goal unit.

Everything worked out in the end: The Chiefs took the lead on the chip-shot by fill-in kicker Matt Ammendola, rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown on the ensuing drive, and Kansas City held on for a 27-24 victory in an important early season AFC West showdown.