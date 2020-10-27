Menu Search Log in

This time Pat’s dynasty may truly be finished

New England's struggles and Tampa Bay's success have shown new light on how Bill Belichick and Tom Brady may fare this season, now that they are no longer a unit. Regardless, the Patriot dynasty may now be a thing of the past.

By

Sports

October 27, 2020 - 10:07 AM

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on from the sidelines during their NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 25 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images / TNS

Ali and Frazier. Chris and Martina. Bird and Magic.

Brady and Belichick.

This is getting fun from afar, isn’t it?

Related
April 22, 2020
March 17, 2020
February 13, 2020
January 7, 2020
Trending