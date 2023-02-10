 | Sat, Feb 11, 2023
Thomas, Revis headline NFL HOF class

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was announced at the NFL Honors on Thursday evening. The list is: Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, Don Coryell, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley.

February 10, 2023 - 2:46 PM

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas and guard Joel Bitonio look back ate their quarterback for a snap count against the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter, September 17, 2017, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. John Kuntz, cleveland.com cleveland.com

PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Thomas gave fans of the new version of the Cleveland Browns something they could finally celebrate.

The six-time All-Pro offensive lineman will join lockdown cornerback Darrelle Revis as inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on their first try, becoming the first Browns Hall of Famer from the team’s inglorious expansion era.

Since returning to the NFL in 1999, the Browns have had two playoff berths, one playoff win and the worst record in the league — including an 0-16 season in Thomas’ last year in the NFL.

