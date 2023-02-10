Thomas, Revis headline NFL HOF class

PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Thomas gave fans of the new version of the Cleveland Browns something they could finally celebrate.

The six-time All-Pro offensive lineman will join lockdown cornerback Darrelle Revis as inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on their first try, becoming the first Browns Hall of Famer from the team’s inglorious expansion era.

Since returning to the NFL in 1999, the Browns have had two playoff berths, one playoff win and the worst record in the league — including an 0-16 season in Thomas’ last year in the NFL.