The Wildcats ran wild in 2021.

Yates Center High’s Wildcats, who roared through the softball season with an 18-4 record, and Marmaton Valley High’s Wildcats, who compiled a 15-7 record on the season, were well represented by the Three Rivers League all-league softball team.

Yates Center placed three players — juniors Morgan Collins and Allie Chrisman and sophomore Molly Proper — on the first-team All Three Rivers League team.