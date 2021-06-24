Three cheers!

Olivia Weber, foreground, and Lanie Milehan, from left, Maddy Schwindt and Henlee Hesse take part in a cheerleading exercise during a sports camp hosted this week by Iola's First Baptist Church. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
More than 90 area youngsters have been participating in a sports camp this week at Iola’s First Baptist Church.
The event runs through Friday, with sports, games and activities mixed in with Bible lessons.
Among the activities, were cheerleading, soccer, basketball and other activities for preschoolers.