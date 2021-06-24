 | Thu, Jun 24, 2021
Three cheers!

Youngsters flock to Iola's First Baptist Church for weeklong sports camp.

Sports

June 24, 2021 - 8:38 AM

Olivia Weber, foreground, and Lanie Milehan, from left, Maddy Schwindt and Henlee Hesse take part in a cheerleading exercise during a sports camp hosted this week by Iola's First Baptist Church. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

More than 90 area youngsters have been participating in a sports camp this week at Iola’s First Baptist Church.

First Baptist Church senior pastor Travis Boyt, left, takes part in a dribbling game with Evan LaCrone Wednesday during a sports camp hosted this week by Iola’s First Baptist Church.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The event runs through Friday, with sports, games and activities mixed in with Bible lessons.

Below, Harper Desmarteau, left, and Kailyn Rodriguez pass a soccer ball back and forth using only their feet at a sports camp hosted this week by Iola’s First Baptist Church..Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Among the activities, were cheerleading, soccer, basketball and other activities for preschoolers.

