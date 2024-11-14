Three cheers for Three Rivers League volleyball honorees

Crest High’s success on the volleyball court in 2024 — a 25-13 record and a trip to the Class 1A Substate Semifinals — brings it some postseason recognition.

Two Lady Lancers, senior Karlee Boots and junior Kinley Edgerton, earned unanimous first-team selection to the All-Three Rivers League-North Division squad. They were joined by junior teammate Kaelin Nilges, who earned second-team all-league honors.

Elsewhere, Yates Center High sophomore Cayten Cummings also earned unanimous first-team All-TRL honors, while her junior teammate Kinley Morrison earned honorable mention.

Southern Coffey County also had two honorees. Senior Karley Ohl was a unanimous first-team all-league reformer. Senior Kennedy Gunlock earned second-team recognition.

Marmaton Valley High’s Piper Barney, a senior, earned second-team honors as well.

Kinley Morrison, Yates Center Kaelin Nilges, Crest Kennedy Gunlock, Southern Coffey County Piper Barney, Marmaton Valley 4 photos

CREST’S BOOTS racked up 128 kills, averaging nearly two kills per set, with 33 aces, three blocks, an assist and 289 serve receives.

Edgerton was strong up front a s well, with 55 kills, 36 service aces, 51 blocks, 21 assists (nearly three per set) and 85 serve receives.

Nilges had 74 kills, 62 aces, 27 blocks, 398 serve receives and 10 assists.

WITH CUMMINGS and Morrison anchoring Yates Center’s lineup, the Wildcats went 14-21 before bowing out in the Class 1A Regional Tournament. Cummings led the team with 287 kills, nearly 4 per set, with 61 service aces, 22 blocks, 197 digs and 137 assists.

Morrison was strong across the floor, with 157 kills, nearly two per set, with 64 aces, 198 digs, 69 assists and 21 blocks.

SOUTHERN COFFEY County’s Lady Titans (11-27) also advanced to the Class 1A Substate Semis, in no small part to the all-around wizardry of Ohl, who had 27 kills, nearly 3.5 per set, with 98 digs, 34 blocks and 25 aces.

Gunlock helped man things as the team’s defensive specialist. She had 136 digs and 12 aces.

BARNEY, a key contributor for standout Wildcat teams of years past, still led the way for a short-handed squad in 2024. She served at an 82% clip, and compiled a .171 hitting average, which didn’t necessarily show her true capabilities, head coach Megan Blythe noted, because the young Wildcats struggled with setting up Barney for good hits. She had a serve receive rating of 1.03.

Marmaton Valley (2-29) ended the season at the Class 1A Regional Tournament.