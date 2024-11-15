Three Rivers League announces football honorees

Marmaton Valley’s second consecutive Three Rivers League championship meant plenty of recognition for several Wildcat players.

Seven Wildcats received all-league honors in some capacity, spearheaded by senior Brayden Lawson, who earned unanimous first-team recognition at both quarterback and defensive line.

He was joined on the first-team all-TRL squad by teammate Jaedon Granere as first-team wide receiver and kicker and an honorable mention punter and kick returner.

Marmaton Valley’s Brevyn Campbell was named first-team all-league tight end and honorable mention linebacker.

Todd Stevenson was first-team all-league defensive back and an honorable mention wide receiver. Cooper Scharff was a first-team all-league lineback while earning honorable mention at running back. Mason Ferguson also earned first-team honors at offensive line.

The Wildcats (8-2) were undefeated in TRL play in 2024 and advanced to the regional round of the Eight Man-II playoffs.

CREST also had plenty of representation on the all-league squad.

Senior Gentry McGhee earned first-team honors at both wide receiver and defensive back. Junior teammate Jensen Barker earned first-team recognition at running back and linebacker.

The Lancers’ Henry White earned honorable mention at wide receiver; Kade Nilges earned honorable mention at tight end.

Crest went 5-4 on the year, falling to Lebo in the Eight Man-II playoffs.

YATES CENTER’S young squad was highlighted by freshman Gavin Busteed, who shined in other areas of the field, but was downright dominant at punter. He helped the Wildcats break a 21-game losing streak with a season-ending overtime thriller over Northeast-Arma.

Mason Ferguson, Marmaton Valley Photo by Richard Luken Cooper Scharff Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS Brevyn Campbell (54), Marmaton Valley High School Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS Jaedon Granere, Marmaton Valley High School Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS Todd Stevenson, Marmaton Valley High School Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS Ty Lord (12), Marmaton Valley High School Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Marmaton Valley High’s Brayden Lawson earned first-team All-Three Rivers League honors as both quarterback and defensive lineman and was voted the Iola Register’s Male Athlete of the Month. Photo by Emma Michael / MVHS 7 photos

Marmaton Valley

— Brayden Lawson, senior, threw for 1,700 yards in 2024 with 30 touchdowns, while rushing for 654 yards and 18 more scores. Defensively, he led the team with 88 tackles, including 6.5 sacks. He forced three fumbles, recovered one and had an interception.

— Jaedon Granere, senior, had 29 receptions, 15 for touchdowns, and averaged 18.7 yards per catch (543 yards). He was nearly as dominant running the ball, carrying 16 times for 288 yards (18 yards per carry) with seven touchdowns. He averaged 36 yards per punt, and racked up 28 touchbacks on 60 kickoffs. He averaged 41.5 yards on his two kickoff returns, including a 65-yard touchdown return. (Oh, and he ran back a pair of interceptions for scores on defense).

— Brevyn Campbell, junior, had 11 receptions for 214 yards, averaging 19.5 yards per catch. He also had a touchdown reception and a touchdown carry. Defensively, he had 68 tackles, including a team-high eight tackles for loss, with a forced fumble, a sack and an interception.