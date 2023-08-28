Three Rivers League volleyball serves up action

MOUND CITY — Crest, Marmaton Valley and Yates Center High’s volleyball teams received a heavy dose Saturday of Three Rivers League action to start the 2023 season.

After Yates Center edged Crest in an early nailbiter, 19-25, 25-17 and 26-24 in the tie-breaker, the Lady Lancers fell to host Jayhawk-Linn 25-13 and 25-19.

Crest rebounded nicely from there, defeating St. Paul (25-23 and 25-20), Uniontown (25-15- and 25-21), Oswego (25-13 and 25-14) and Marmaton Valley (25-23 and 28-26).