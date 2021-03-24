Three stories about Salvy and his record-breaking deal

The Royals just signed one of the most accomplished players in club history beyond the next presidential election and honestly I’m a little woozy from all the different ways the next few hundred words could go.

Salvador Perez is signed through at least 2025 with a club option for 2026, the biggest contract the Royals have ever signed, worth up to $93.5 million.

It is objectively too much money for a baseball team in Kansas City to give to a big-bodied catcher already in his 30s. It is realistically a deal that was always going to happen because of what the baseball team in Kansas City believes and what the big-bodied catcher already in his 30s feels.