Three stories about Salvy and his record-breaking deal

Salvador Perez's record-breaking contract extension with the Kansas City Royals tells much about him, and the Royals, columnist Sam Mellinger explains.

By

Sports

March 24, 2021 - 9:19 AM

Former Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera douses Salvador Perez after a win against the San Francisco Giants in 2017. Photo by John Sleezer / Kansas City Star / TNS

The Royals just signed one of the most accomplished players in club history beyond the next presidential election and honestly I’m a little woozy from all the different ways the next few hundred words could go.

Salvador Perez is signed through at least 2025 with a club option for 2026, the biggest contract the Royals have ever signed, worth up to $93.5 million.

It is objectively too much money for a baseball team in Kansas City to give to a big-bodied catcher already in his 30s. It is realistically a deal that was always going to happen because of what the baseball team in Kansas City believes and what the big-bodied catcher already in his 30s feels.

