Tide rolls — Alabama crushes Ohio State to win title

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The celebration was at once familiar and unique. The confetti cannons sent a crimson and white shower into the air and Alabama players ran to the sideline to grab their championship hats and T-shirts.

It’s a rite of passage if you have played for the Crimson Tide under coach Nick Saban.

This time, though, the band playing the fight song was a piped-in recording, and when “Sweet Home Alabama” blared, only a few thousand Tide fans were still in the stadium to sing along.