Tide rolls — Alabama crushes Ohio State to win title

Alabama scored on five of its first six possessions Monday in a 52-24 romp over Ohio State. It's the seventh national title for head coach Nick Saban, six of which have occurred at Alabama in the last 12 years.

January 12, 2021 - 9:51 AM

Christian Barmore #58 of the Alabama Crimson Tide tackles Master Teague III #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday. Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images / TNS

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The celebration was at once familiar and unique. The confetti cannons sent a crimson and white shower into the air and Alabama players ran to the sideline to grab their championship hats and T-shirts.

It’s a rite of passage if you have played for the Crimson Tide under coach Nick Saban.

This time, though, the band playing the fight song was a piped-in recording, and when “Sweet Home Alabama” blared, only a few thousand Tide fans were still in the stadium to sing along.

