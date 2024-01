KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — The red shirt on Sunday came to identify Tiger Woods.

So did the swoosh.

Woods and Nike were partners from the time he stepped to a podium at the Greater Milwaukee Open in August 1996, a 20-year-old fresh off his unprecedented third straight U.S. Amateur title. With a swoosh on his striped shirt, he gazed at the room and said, “I guess, hello world, huh?”