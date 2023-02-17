 | Fri, Feb 17, 2023
Tiger finds his groove at Genesis Invitational

Woods, who is tied with Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour victories with 82, is looking to win at this legendary course for the first time in his storied career. This is his 14th tournament at Riviera, and he has played no other course as many times without a win.

February 17, 2023 - 2:37 PM

Tiger Woods watches his drive from the third tee during his opening round on the first day of The 150th British Open Golf Championship on The Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — A day that started with butterflies ended with birdies — three in a row — as Tiger Woods navigated Riviera Country Club on Thursday with a round as crisp as the cool afternoon.

Woods, playing his first competitive round in a non-major in 844 days, shot a two-under-par 69 to the delight of the robust gallery capturing his every move with raised cellphone cameras.

“I didn’t really look up as much,” said Woods, 47. “I probably should have, but I didn’t. I was trying to calm myself down all day, trying to figure out what the hell I’m doing out here because I haven’t played. I had to try and figure out what the chess match is going to be.”

