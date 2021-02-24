Tiger Woods seriously injured in car wreck

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods crashed his SUV on sweeping, downhill road in the Los Angels suburbs Tuesday morning, and doctors tried to stabilize “significant” injuries to his right leg with rods and a combination of screws and pins.

Woods was driving to a television shoot when his SUV crashed into a median, rolled over and ended up on its side near a steep road known for wrecks, authorities said. Golf’s biggest star had to be pulled out through the windshield.

Woods’ foundation said in a statement he was awake, responsive and recovering in the hospital.