Tiger Woods seriously injured in car wreck

Golf's Tiger Woods, struggling to recover from repeated back and knee surgeries, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in a single-car accident Tuesday morning. He underwent extensive surgery to his right leg, doctors said.

February 24, 2021 - 9:57 AM

L.A. County Sheriff's officers investigate an accident involving golfer Tiger Wood in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., on Tuesday. Photo by Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times / TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods crashed his SUV on sweeping, downhill road in the Los Angels suburbs Tuesday morning, and doctors tried to stabilize “significant” injuries to his right leg with rods and a combination of screws and pins.

Woods was driving to a television shoot when his SUV crashed into a median, rolled over and ended up on its side near a steep road known for wrecks, authorities said. Golf’s biggest star had to be pulled out through the windshield.

Woods’ foundation said in a statement he was awake, responsive and recovering in the hospital.

