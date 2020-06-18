Timetable set for college football’s return

College football now has an official timetable for the start of the season — whatever way, shape or form that takes.

The NCAA Division I Council officially approved Wednesday the long-expected ramp-up to the college season, accounting for the lack of spring practice among many schools because of COVID-19. Here’s the breakdown on the three windows (based on a football opener of Saturday, Sept. 5):

— July 13-23: Eight hours per week of weight training, conditioning and film study.