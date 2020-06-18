Timetable set for college football’s return

College football now has an official timetable for the start of the season — whatever way, shape or form that takes.
The NCAA Division I Council officially approved Wednesday the long-expected ramp-up to the college season, accounting for the lack of spring practice among many schools because of COVID-19. Here’s the breakdown on the three windows (based on a football opener of Saturday, Sept. 5):
— July 13-23: Eight hours per week of weight training, conditioning and film study.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives