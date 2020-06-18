Menu Search Log in

Timetable set for college football’s return

The NCAA has developed a timetable for college football to return this fall, with athletes' training starting July 13.

By

Sports

June 18, 2020 - 9:30 AM

Oklahoma Sooners band takes the field prior to the start of a NCAA football game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday, October 6, 2018.

College football now has an official timetable for the start of the season — whatever way, shape or form that takes.

The NCAA Division I Council officially approved Wednesday the long-expected ramp-up to the college season, accounting for the lack of spring practice among many schools because of COVID-19. Here’s the breakdown on the three windows (based on a football opener of Saturday, Sept. 5):

— July 13-23: Eight hours per week of weight training, conditioning and film study.

Related
June 10, 2020
June 9, 2020
June 2, 2020
May 29, 2020
Trending